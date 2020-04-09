Bloggytown

Thursday, April 9, 2020

If you are filing for unemployment in Florida, use this website

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA DEO WEBSITE
  • Screenshot via DEO website
Over the past couple weeks, Florida’s unemployment claims have skyrocketed and the $7.7 million website meant to handle it all has been a catastrophic failure.

However, yesterday the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity debuted a new mobile-friendly site that, so far, seems to actually work.

The new site can be found here: www.FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication

On Wednesday, the state of Florida also rolled out a new mobile-friendly coronavirus page, which can be found at: www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19. The new site features links to the new job site, as well as info about paper applications.



According to the site, before applying be sure to have the following:

• Social Security number

• Driver’s License or State ID number

• Your employment for the last 18 months including for each employer

Additionally, if you are one of the following, make sure you have this additional information available:

• Not a US Citizen: Alien Registration Number or other work authorization form

• Military Employee: DD-214 Member 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8 may be used

• Federal Employee: SF 8 or SF 50

• Union Member: Union Name, Hall Number, and Phone Number

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
