Florida dad in quarantine hits impossible golf shot off his roof

There’s really not much to cheer about right now, so when a local dad smacks a dinger that ricochets off the roof into a red Solo cup, we’ll take what we can get.Well, that’s exactly what happened when St. Petersburg dad Webb Bond lined up a shot in his front yard, smacked it off off the roof, and yelled “come to papa,” as the ball dropped into a cup. video of the shot was posted to Facebook on March 24 by his wife, Kara Bond.While the shot is certainly impressive, probably the best part is when one of the daughters runs up to the camera and yells “Booyah!”