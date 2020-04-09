Bloggytown

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Florida dad in quarantine hits impossible golf shot off his roof

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KARA BOND/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Kara Bond/Facebook
There’s really not much to cheer about right now, so when a local dad smacks a dinger that ricochets off the roof into a red Solo cup, we’ll take what we can get.

Well, that’s exactly what happened when St. Petersburg dad Webb Bond lined up a shot in his front yard, smacked it off off the roof, and yelled “come to papa,” as the ball dropped into a cup.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KARA BOND/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Kara Bond/Facebook
A video of the shot was posted to Facebook on March 24 by his wife, Kara Bond.

While the shot is certainly impressive, probably the best part is when one of the daughters runs up to the camera and yells “Booyah!”

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_

