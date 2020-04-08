Bloggytown

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Fried ova-rules packing restrictions to move eggs faster

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued an emergency order Tuesday lifting some packaging and labeling requirements to move eggs quicker from producers to retailers.

Eggs have been in demand as people stock up on stay-at-home supplies because of COVID-19.

“This order will give industry flexibility to meet increased consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fried said in a prepared statement. “We are fully committed to working with agricultural producers and retailers to get more fresh products to consumers at this critical time.”

While the order is in place, packages of eggs won’t be required to have printed certain information, including date of packing, grade and size. Retailers will still need to provide in-store statements with information that is typically required.



The order follows a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement that temporarily lifted similar packaging and labeling requirements for eggs sold in retail food establishments.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

