You can help Orlando restaurants and businesses (like us!) by shopping the Orlando Merch Store

If you've been looking for a way to give back to your favorite businesses, restaurants and organizations, or if you're just itching for a little retail therapy, the brand-new Orlando Merch Store has gotchu.Mike Cho of Impress Ink set up the store to help out his city. "This hopefully will help get some cash flow to our local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, while also giving locals a way to give back and show their support," Cho says.His Orlando screen-printing shop is partnering with locals to fundraise through T-shirts while also donating a portion of all proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank. Each shirt costs $25, which includes delivery, and $10 per shirt goes to the participating business. An additional $2 per shirt will go to Second Harvest Food Bank.Some current partners include Orlando's Main Street Districts, the Good Salt Group (Reyes Mezcaleria, Osprey Tavern, Seito Baldwin Park), Black Rooster Taqueria, Bento Asian Kitchen, Viet-Nomz, Ivanhoe Brewing Co. and Dexter's New Standard.Local businesses interested in joining the program can e-mail mike@impressink.com. Shoppers can visit orlandomerchstore.com . And everyone can strut their stuff on social media with the hashtag #MerchOnOrlando.

