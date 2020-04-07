The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

The Gist

You can help Orlando restaurants and businesses (like us!) by shopping the Orlando Merch Store

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge owshirt.jpg

If you've been looking for a way to give back to your favorite businesses, restaurants and organizations, or if you're just itching for a little retail therapy, the brand-new Orlando Merch Store has gotchu.

click to enlarge lockdown.jpg
Mike Cho of Impress Ink set up the store to help out his city. "This hopefully will help get some cash flow to our local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, while also giving locals a way to give back and show their support," Cho says.

His Orlando screen-printing shop is partnering with locals to fundraise through T-shirts while also donating a portion of all proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank. Each shirt costs $25, which includes delivery, and $10 per shirt goes to the participating business. An additional $2 per shirt will go to Second Harvest Food Bank.

click to enlarge mills500.jpg
Some current partners include Orlando's Main Street Districts, the Good Salt Group (Reyes Mezcaleria, Osprey Tavern, Seito Baldwin Park), Black Rooster Taqueria, Bento Asian Kitchen, Viet-Nomz, Ivanhoe Brewing Co. and Dexter's New Standard.



Local businesses interested in joining the program can e-mail mike@impressink.com. Shoppers can visit orlandomerchstore.com. And everyone can strut their stuff on social media with the hashtag #MerchOnOrlando.

— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's coronavirus map now shows cases by ZIP code Read More

  2. Orlando lawyer for pastor who held services during coronavirus outbreak says church lost its insurance Read More

  3. Look up, Orlando: The ‘Super Pink Moon’ will be at its brightest tonight Read More

  4. A Publix employee on the coronavirus pandemic: 'A woman tried to spit on a cashier' Read More

  5. More than half of Florida residents disapprove of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, says new poll Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation