More than half of Florida residents disapprove of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, says new poll

Turns out downplaying the coronavirus threat and showing genuine disdain toward actual experts doesn’t go over well in Florida.
A new poll reveals that 53 percent of people in the important swing state of Florida disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a University of North Florida poll released Monday, only 45 percent of respondents said they approve of the job Trump is doing to combat the virus, while 58 percent said Trump can't be relied on for accurate information.
In terms of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the poll showed that 51 percent of Floridians approve of the way he has handled the crisis, while 46 percent said they disapproved.
The poll reached out to 3,244 registered Florida voters, and was conducted from March 31 to April 4. The margin of error is 1.7 percentage points.— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.