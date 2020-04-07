Bloggytown

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

More than half of Florida residents disapprove of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, says new poll

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 5:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

Turns out downplaying the coronavirus threat and showing genuine disdain toward actual experts doesn’t go over well in Florida.

A new poll reveals that 53 percent of people in the important swing state of Florida disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a University of North Florida poll released Monday, only 45 percent of respondents said they approve of the job Trump is doing to combat the virus, while 58 percent said Trump can't be relied on for accurate information. 

In terms of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the poll showed that 51 percent of Floridians approve of the way he has handled the crisis, while 46 percent said they disapproved. 

The poll reached out to 3,244 registered Florida voters, and was conducted from March 31 to April 4. The margin of error is 1.7 percentage points.

