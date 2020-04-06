Bloggytown

Monday, April 6, 2020

Florida's coronavirus map now shows cases by ZIP code

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
  • Photo via Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard now allows residents to check how many confirmed cases of coronavirus are in their direct neighborhoods.

The new feature can be found by checking the "cases by ZIP code" tab on the bottom of the interactive map.

According to the FDH, the data uses a person’s home residence for each ZIP code's number of cases. However, in some situations the ZIP code may reflect the hospital where a person was admitted or tested. The FDH says it is working to correct these data points as time goes on.

As of today, Florida has over 13,000 cases of coronavirus with 236 deaths. In Orange County, there are currently 698 confirmed resident cases and eight deaths. Osceola County has 235 resident cases and four deaths, while Seminole County has 189 resident cases and one death.




— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

