Sunday, April 5, 2020

Florida Sen. Linda Stewart will dole out paper unemployment benefits applications

Don't know about you, but I haven't owned a printer in like a decade. I know I'm not alone in that, but right now, Florida's fantastically shoddy unemployment benefits website is making that a problem.


Because so few people are able to sign on to the shit-sandwich site to complete the application for unemployment benefits – and that's by design; see above tweet – the state will now begrudgingly accept paper applications mailed to the Tallahassee Department of Economic Opportunity. Hilariously for those without printers, there's now a link on the DEO page "download paper application." (Neat trick!)

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida
Ever down-to-earth and ready with a common-sense solution, state Sen. Linda Stewart announced Friday that her Orlando staff would print off a stack of the seven-page applications and make them available at her office door at 1726 S. Bumby Ave. Stewart's staff are working remotely during the quarantine, but you can reach someone at 407-893-2422.

"This has become a very difficult time for all of us and we hope to be able to provide some assistance and streamline as much as we can," said Stewart in a statement. "Be safe, wear a mask outside, and I am hoping in time we will be able to return to some normalcy in our lives."

Mail completed applications to:
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
P.O. Box 5350
Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350



