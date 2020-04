Florida Sen. Linda Stewart will dole out paper unemployment benefits applications

click to enlarge Photo via News Service of Florida

State Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando

Don't know about you, but I haven't owned a printer in like a decade. I know I'm not alone in that, but right now, Florida's fantastically shoddy unemployment benefits website is making that a problem.





"It's a shit sandwich: Privately, Republicans admit the $77.9 million [unemployment] system that is now failing Florida workers is doing exactly what @SenRickScott designed it to do — lower the state’s reported number of jobless claims..." #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/BitbQ1rx79 pic.twitter.com/PDsPnSNkPN — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 3, 2020

would print off a stack of the seven-page applications and make them available at her office door at

1726 S. Bumby Ave. Stewart's staff are working remotely during the quarantine, but you can reach someone at 407-







"This has become a very difficult time for all of us and we hope to be able to provide some assistance and streamline as much as we can," said Stewart in a statement. "Be safe, wear a mask outside, and I am hoping in time we will be able to return to some normalcy in our lives."

Because so few people are able to sign on to the shit-sandwich site to complete the application for unemployment benefits – and that's by design; see above tweet – the state will now begrudgingly accept paper applications mailed to the Tallahassee Department of Economic Opportunity. Hilariously for those without printers, there's now a link on the DEO page "download paper application." (Neat trick!)Ever down-to-earth and ready with a common-sense solution, state Sen. Linda Stewart announced Friday that her Orlando staff893-2422.Mail completed applications to:Florida Department of Economic OpportunityP.O. Box 5350Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350