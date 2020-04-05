Florida coronavirus numbers for Sunday, April 5: Orange County has largest number of cases in Central Florida

The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Sunday about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:
— 12,151: Total number of confirmed cases.
— 1,040: Increase in confirmed cases from a Saturday morning count.
— 218: Deaths of Florida residents.
— 27: Increase in deaths from a Saturday morning count.
— 1,490: Florida residents hospitalized.
— 250: Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.
— 4,061: Cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest number in the state.
— 689: Cases in Orange County, the largest number in the middle of the state.
— 528: Cases in Hillsborough County, the largest number in the Tampa Bay area.
— 414: Cases in Duval County, the largest number in Northeast Florida.
— 376: Cases in Lee County, the largest number in Southwest Florida.
— 125: Cases in Escambia County, the largest number in Northwest Florida.
Source: Florida Department of Health
