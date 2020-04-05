Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida coronavirus numbers for Sunday, April 5: Orange County has largest number of cases in Central Florida

Posted By on Sun, Apr 5, 2020 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge IMAGES VIA GOOGLE MAPS AND WIKIPEDIA
  • Images via Google Maps and Wikipedia

The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Sunday about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

— 12,151: Total number of confirmed cases.

— 1,040: Increase in confirmed cases from a Saturday morning count.

— 218: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 27: Increase in deaths from a Saturday morning count.

— 1,490: Florida residents hospitalized.

— 250: Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

— 4,061: Cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest number in the state.

— 689: Cases in Orange County, the largest number in the middle of the state.

— 528: Cases in Hillsborough County, the largest number in the Tampa Bay area.

— 414: Cases in Duval County, the largest number in Northeast Florida.

— 376: Cases in Lee County, the largest number in Southwest Florida.

— 125: Cases in Escambia County, the largest number in Northwest Florida.

Source: Florida Department of Health



— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's coronavirus map now shows cases by ZIP code Read More

  2. Orlando lawyer for pastor who held services during coronavirus outbreak says church lost its insurance Read More

  3. Look up, Orlando: The ‘Super Pink Moon’ will be at its brightest tonight Read More

  4. A Publix employee on the coronavirus pandemic: 'A woman tried to spit on a cashier' Read More

  5. More than half of Florida residents disapprove of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, says new poll Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation