Florida coronavirus numbers for Sunday, April 5: Orange County has largest number of cases in Central Florida

The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Sunday about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

— 12,151: Total number of confirmed cases.

— 1,040: Increase in confirmed cases from a Saturday morning count.

— 218: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 27: Increase in deaths from a Saturday morning count.

— 1,490: Florida residents hospitalized.

— 250: Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

— 4,061: Cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest number in the state.

— 689: Cases in Orange County, the largest number in the middle of the state.

— 528: Cases in Hillsborough County, the largest number in the Tampa Bay area.

— 414: Cases in Duval County, the largest number in Northeast Florida.

— 376: Cases in Lee County, the largest number in Southwest Florida.

— 125: Cases in Escambia County, the largest number in Northwest Florida.

Source: Florida Department of Health