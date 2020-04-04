Orlando institution Dancers Royale has suffered a devastating fire

Orange County Fire Rescue reported a building fire at "5201 E. Colonial Drive" on their Twitter feed this morning. Sadly, the building in question appears to be 5221 E. Colonial Drive, aka Orlando institution Dancers Royale.After a 911 call reporting smoke and flames was made shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters arrived and located the fire. East Colonial Drive was temporarily shut down while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.The outer structure is still standing, but(sorry, it's been a long time since I've gone to a strip club) the owner of Dancers, Gene DuPont, posted photos on his Facebook page of the interior looking completely destroyed, with ribbons of charred material hanging from a black ceiling and holes in the walls and roof.OCFR reports that they believe the fire to have spread from the kitchen, but now it is the State Fire Marshal's job to make a determination. We'll publish information from the report once it's been finalized.

Crews indicate source of the fire appeared to come from kitchen area. State Fire Marshal has been contacted to determine official cause. pic.twitter.com/bTegdmbNFP

#BuildingFire | 5201 E Colonial Drive. Crews report knockdown on fire, with no reports of injuries. 6:11am 911 call reporting smoke/flame. Engine 66 encountered heavy smoke on arrival/located fire. E Colonial temp shutdown while crews work scene. pic.twitter.com/WUpiiFXd30

