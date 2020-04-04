Orlando institution Dancers Royale has suffered a devastating fire

After a 911 call reporting smoke and flames was made shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters arrived and located the fire. East Colonial Drive was temporarily shut down while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
#BuildingFire | 5201 E Colonial Drive. Crews report knockdown on fire, with no reports of injuries. 6:11am 911 call reporting smoke/flame. Engine 66 encountered heavy smoke on arrival/located fire. E Colonial temp shutdown while crews work scene. pic.twitter.com/WUpiiFXd30— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 4, 2020
Crews indicate source of the fire appeared to come from kitchen area. State Fire Marshal has been contacted to determine official cause. pic.twitter.com/bTegdmbNFP— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 4, 2020
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.