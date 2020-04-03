Two Clearwater Publix employees tested positive for coronavirus

More Publix employees have tested positive for coronavirus, this time in Clearwater.In a statement to News Channel 8, Company Director of Communication Maria Brous confirmed the two Clearwater cases were at stores 1160, 525 S. Belcher Rd., and 866, 1555 S. Highland Ave.In that statement, Brous also said the company would implement more prevention efforts like heightened sanitation measures; installation of plexiglass barriers at the customer service desks, registers, and pharmacies in all stores (which is expected to be done in two weeks); and an up to 14-day paid leave for “any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness,” as well as those who come into contact with them, among other things.Before this, the company announced a case in Georgia, and this morning three more cases were announced in South Florida.Earlier this week, Publix said it will start offering paid sick leave to associates who test positive for the virus, and allow some employees to wear gloves and masks. Employees are still petitioning to begin receiving hazard pay.The company also previously announced that that would also install plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

