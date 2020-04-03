Bloggytown

Friday, April 3, 2020

Two Clearwater Publix employees tested positive for coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FAECBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Faecbook
More Publix employees have tested positive for coronavirus, this time in Clearwater.

In a statement to News Channel 8, Company Director of Communication Maria Brous confirmed the two Clearwater cases were at stores 1160, 525 S. Belcher Rd., and 866, 1555 S. Highland Ave.

In that statement, Brous also said the company would implement more prevention efforts like heightened sanitation measures; installation of plexiglass barriers at the customer service desks, registers, and pharmacies in all stores (which is expected to be done in two weeks); and an up to 14-day paid leave for “any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness,” as well as those who come into contact with them, among other things.
Earlier this week, Publix said they will start offering paid sick leave to associates who test positive for the virus. click to tweet
Before this, the company announced a case in Georgia, and this morning three more cases were announced in South Florida.

Earlier this week, Publix said it will start offering paid sick leave to associates who test positive for the virus, and allow some employees to wear gloves and masks. Employees are still petitioning to begin receiving hazard pay.



The company also previously announced that that would also install plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

