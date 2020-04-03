Catching up with Orlando's music community while we're all on lockdown

click to enlarge
Glass Hive creates music for a peaceful sleep
-
Future Bartenderz "Unplugged"
Longtime local musician Brian Phillips (Discovery of Magnetic North
, Ootheca) has created perhaps the most emotionally stirring work so far as a way to trying to keep it together during these troubled times. Eschewing the harsh soundscapes of his main gig, Ootheca
, Phillips recently began composing lush, meditative, ambient tracks to try and help lull stressed family members to sleep. He then decided to make it public under the pseudonym Glass Hive. The 1o-minute "Caladrina" is currently available on the Glass Hive Bandcamp
, and it's well worth a listen.
The Pauses launch ongoing video series Quarantuntes
Local indie maestros the Pauses
are dealing with the same uncertainty, anxiety and stressors that everyone is going through right now, and sometimes it's hard to rally creatively in the face of it all. And yet, the band virtually came together for a rousing and life-affirming cover of the Harvey Danger nugget "Flagpole Sitta." Give it a watch
. The costumes and "singing" Pee Wee Herman doll are top-notch flourishes.
Southern Fried Sunday puts on the virtual #StayHome Fest series
Last Sunday, March 29, local roots music showcase Southern Fried Sunday
(headed up by Jessica Pawli) returned online with #StayHome Fest,
a valiant attempt to chase the quarantine blues away. Over the course of a long afternoon, a phalanx of performers including Hannah Harber and Thomas Wynn, Kaleigh Baker and Matt Walker, Matt Woods and more streamed in with full, heartfelt sets – to say nothing of the curbside catering, courtesy of the New Standard. A second installment is promised this very weekend, on Sunday, April 5.
-
The Pauses' Quarantunes performance
Future Bartenderz hosts absurdist livestream Storytellers Live, Unplugged, and Quarantined
Underrated local solo project Future Bartenderz
– who most recently impressed opening for Joe Jack Talcum, what, maybe 500 years ago? –staged one of our favorite local livestreams to date on Tuesday, March 31. The very tongue-in-cheek Storytellers Live, Unplugged, and Quarantined
opened with three minutes of mock guitar tuning on an (electric) guitar, before starting off with a track characterized as "like 'Stairway to Heaven,' but better." The songs and banter are beyond surreal, the karaoke-style performances are hilarious, and synth-pop pastiche "Nuclear War" is played, thankfully.
Foreign Dissent livestreams full archived sets from past events
Local punk promoters Punching Babies
, the driving force behind the annual worldwide punk showcase Foreign Dissent
, are hosting virtual afternoon watch parties every night from March 29-April 5, all featuring unseen full sets from the sixth installment of Foreign Dissent, including bands like Bad Waitress and Teenage Bubblegums. Tear yourself away from the news for a few brief minutes for some gloriously tuneful anger.
Tape Studies releases debut single
Local venues continue streaming live sets, both past and present
Well, not so much present now, but the Timucua Arts Foundation
is still streaming shows through their Facebook page. Next up is M&M Latin Jazz Ensemble on Sunday, April 5, and Duo Beaux Arts on Friday, April 10. Meanwhile on Wednesday, April 1, the New Standard
broadcast a performance from improv jazz-fusion act Klornitos, and they plan a nightly Facebook Live stream of local artists playing each night on their stage with full sound system, lighting – the works. Keep an eye on their respective websites (as well as the Blue Bamboo Center
) for more streamed shows.
Alien Witch releases new album Retrogression of a Dream
On Tuesday, March 31, local noise/darkwave project Alien Witch
released a new instrumental album, Retrogression of a Dram,
on their Bandcamp. The six tracks really mirror our recent moods, full of nervous, hypnotic, electronic grooves. Big-time Martin Rev influence, and we're fine with that.
Local post-rock trio Tape Studies –
previously seen in the Weekly
in a glowing This Little Underground review
of their live In-Between Series set – release their debut single, "Hearts Are Low," today. It's adventurous and urgent and can be streamed or bought on their Bandcamp page.