Florida rapper Plies thinks Publix employees should 'get paid like they risking their fucking life'

🗣🗣🗣🗣 (CEO’s/Goverment) Anybody Who Out Here RiskingThey Life Should Be Getting Paid Like They Risking They Life!!!! pic.twitter.com/Mmqa4vwm5Y

I woke up this morning, and I thought about. "Yeah y'all, this shit about we the richest country in the world." I get all of that.





But what I don't get, you tell us 100,000 people gonna die from this pandemic. Only 3,000 people that died so far.





So that means 97,000 more people gotta die. And you got people out here, still on the fucking front line working. Whether they at Publix at Walmart, whether they work at the bank, airline stewardess, a fucking doctor.





People are here on the front line, still risking they fucking life, while you CEOs home quarantined with you goddamn family.





And all I'm saying is, if they gonna risk they fucking life, pay 'em like they fucking risking they life.





You don't risk your fucking life but no $9 an hour, no $11 an hour. No fucking $30 an hour.



