Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Business owners can now add themselves to Orlando Weekly's searchable list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 5:25 PM

click to enlarge goodtogo-orl-a-1000.jpg
Great news for local business owners and my tired fingers: We've updated our Good To-Go Orlando system to add a way for restaurants and other local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic to submit their information. 

Related Orlando Weekly launches searchable list of local restaurants offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup
Orlando Weekly launches searchable list of local restaurants offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup
By Jessica Bryce Young
Blogs

I told you last week about the update to our restaurant database that allowed us to note restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, online ordering and alcohol delivery – but, some may have noticed, I've had a hard time keeping up with the influx of data entry, for reasons.

Now, our angelic developer has created a self-submit feature. Click on the orange bar that says "Add Your Restaurant to Good To-Go Orlando" to access your location and enter updated information – maybe you just added a new delivery service, or you've decided to cease alcohol delivery – or, if you aren't already there, to add your local business information.

(Note: When you go in, the only box pre-clicked will be "Good To-Go" — just because you don't see any others checked in the self-submit form doesn't mean they aren't marked in our system; this is more like a blank form for those options.) Your information will go into a pending queue for me to approve – gotta screen out the bots and make sure y'all aren't submitting duplicates.



Even though it says "add your restaurant" at the moment, I encourage markets, grocery stores, pet service providers and pharmacies to use this system as well.

—Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney really has no clue what to expect, but neither does anyone else Read More

  2. Video shows cell phones on Florida beach during spring break, and where they've travelled during coronavirus outbreak Read More

  3. Two Florida Publix employees have now tested positive for coronavirus Read More

  4. DeSantis announces plans to issue a statewide stay-at-home order Read More

  5. Coronavirus is forcing Florida-based cruise lines to face the consequences of their shady business practices Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation