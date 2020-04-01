Business owners can now add themselves to Orlando Weekly's searchable list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery

click to enlarge
Great news for local business owners and my tired fingers: We've updated our Good To-Go Orlando system to add a way for restaurants and other local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic to submit their information.
I told you last week about the update to our restaurant database that allowed us to note restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, online ordering and alcohol delivery – but, some may have noticed, I've had a hard time keeping up with the influx of data entry, for reasons
Now, our angelic developer has created a self-submit feature. Click on the orange bar that says "Add Your Restaurant to Good To-Go Orlando" to access your location and enter updated information – maybe you just added a new delivery service, or you've decided to cease alcohol delivery – or, if you aren't already there, to add your local business information.
(Note: When you go in, the only box pre-clicked will be "Good To-Go" — just because you don't see any others checked in the self-submit form doesn't mean they aren't marked in our system; this is more like a blank form for those options.) Your information will go into a pending queue for me to approve – gotta screen out the bots and make sure y'all aren't submitting duplicates.
Even though it says "add your restaurant" at the moment, I encourage markets, grocery stores, pet service providers and pharmacies to use this system as well.
