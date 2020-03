Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, March 30, 2020

The River Church in Tampa is making headlines once again and NOT for a good thing! Please read this and tell us, "what are these people thinking??" - LINK Being cooped up should be a good thing for our love lives but stress over the coronavirus is actually causing the exact opposite response. Couples report being so stressed out, they can't find the passion. Enter Orlando's, "Better Than Sex" sweet shop offering delicious take-out options sure to bring the romance back into your relationship. - LINK Publix is proving not only to be one of Central Florida's favorite employers, as it turns out, Publix is also a pretty good landlord. - LINK Are you watching the hit Netflix docu-series, "Tiger King"? It's a must watch (if you can). One of the major characters in the series Big Cat Rescue's, Carol Baskin, is not happy with the way she was portrayed and here's why. - LINK

