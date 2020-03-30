Bloggytown

Monday, March 30, 2020

Bloggytown

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, March 30, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Florida Megachurch Refuses to Shut Down

The River Church in Tampa is making headlines once again and NOT for a good thing! Please read this and tell us, "what are these people thinking??" - LINK

Being cooped up should be a good thing for our love lives but stress over the coronavirus is actually causing the exact opposite response. Couples report being so stressed out, they can't find the passion. Enter Orlando's, "Better Than Sex" sweet shop offering delicious take-out options sure to bring the romance back into your relationship. - LINK



Publix is proving not only to be one of Central Florida's favorite employers, as it turns out, Publix is also a pretty good landlord. - LINK

Are you watching the hit Netflix docu-series, "Tiger King"? It's a must watch (if you can). One of the major characters in the series Big Cat Rescue's, Carol Baskin, is not happy with the way she was portrayed and here's why. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

