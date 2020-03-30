Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, March 30, 2020

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Florida Megachurch Refuses to Shut Down
The River Church in Tampa is making headlines once again and NOT for a good thing! Please read this and tell us, "what are these people thinking??" - LINK
Being cooped up should be a good thing for our love lives but stress over the coronavirus is actually causing the exact opposite response. Couples report being so stressed out, they can't find the passion. Enter Orlando's, "Better Than Sex" sweet shop offering delicious take-out options sure to bring the romance back into your relationship. - LINK
Publix is proving not only to be one of Central Florida's favorite employers, as it turns out, Publix is also a pretty good landlord. - LINK
Are you watching the hit Netflix docu-series, "Tiger King"? It's a must watch (if you can). One of the major characters in the series Big Cat Rescue's, Carol Baskin, is not happy with the way she was portrayed and here's why. - LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.