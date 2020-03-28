Trader Joe's Confidential: A Texan employee worries the company isn't taking coronavirus safety seriously

Corporate is telling Captains to tell their crew that our petition for hazard pay is a petition to join the union. That’s not how unionizing works, and it’s hilarious they think that. The purpose of our petition is to secure hazard pay at a rate of time and a half. That’s it.

Across the country, cities are shutting down. Trader Joe’s needs to provide workers hazard pay starting right now. Crewmembers are terrified, knowing their job is putting them on the frontlines of a global pandemic. It is not enough to receive PTO only after being proven sick.

They finally caved on their no gloves policy (and lied about it, but that’s bosses for you). Another win! pic.twitter.com/ugHL4hZeOQ

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press