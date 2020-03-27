Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 27, 2020

Bloggytown

Orange County Sheriff's Office gave a live online video tour of their forensics unit

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 5:19 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
On Friday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office took Facebook viewers on a live video tour of their Forensics Unit, and you can still watch it online.

The tour is led by the office's resident storyteller, Jon Busdeker, and forensics supervisor Vanessa Nylander. It's a fascinating look behind the scenes of local law enforcement, and it's also a fantastic break from news coverage of the you-know-what virus (which is approaching 100,000 cases today in the U.S.!).

Tours are usually very limited, to prevent evidence contamination in the storage spaces and labs. The tour is also great for kids (though maybe not young children), especially because in-person tours require substantial hoop-jumping to get in.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Scout troops and student groups sometimes attend to get merit badges and extra credit (one Girl Scout tour planned for June is called "Fun With Forensics at Orange County Sheriff's Office").

The unit houses the "behind-the-scenes" investigators, the experts processing evidence to assist in investigations. It consists of crime scene investigators, image lab personnel, a forensics artist and firearms analysts. They analyze trace evidence, reconstruct bloodstain patterns and bullet trajectories, and also crunch data for clues.



"It may be just that small piece of evidence located by a member of the Forensics Unit that solves the case," says the unit's description on the Major Case Section webpage.

Nylander says the tours have a big impact on girls in particular.

"Most of our applicant pools come from females," says Nylander. "You have to have a science background to know how chemicals work. If you are interested in being a crime scene investigator, we encourage you to get a biology degree."

Nylander says her own interest started when she was a South Florida high school student, when she was attending a criminal justice academy. She says her career ambitions were set when a DNA analyst from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office visited her school. Nylander has been in the unit for nearly 18 years, after graduating from UCF, which back then had one of the only forensics schools in the country.

At one point, we get to see the firearms forensics unit lab and tiny firing range. Specialist Amanda Vibert shows where guns are tested, usually with a waterfall turned on to help control the bullets. (No guns are fired in the video.)
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

One recurring theme of the tour is how many cases the unit handles at once. On TV dramatizations, notes Nylander, they focus on one case at a time, but real forensics units are processing dozens of cases at once. In 2018, Orange County's CSI processed evidence in 1,682 cases, with firearms analysts test-firing 704 weapons.

You can watch the tour on Facebook and YouTube, or right here:

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Thursday afternoon's latest coronavirus numbers show Florida has some hard weeks ahead Read More

  2. The founder of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa is not pleased with Netflix's 'Tiger King' Read More

  3. Video shows cell phones on Florida beach during spring break, and where they've travelled during coronavirus outbreak Read More

  4. Rick Scott, who gutted Florida's unemployment system, says coronavirus stimulus will pay low-wage workers too much Read More

  5. Can't get your hands on any toilet paper, Orlando? Try your local restaurant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation