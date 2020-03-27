The Gist

Friday, March 27, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, March 27, 2020

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Watching Tiger King? The Real Tiger Kingdom Isn't Happy

It's "the" show Americans are quickly agreeing is arguably the best distraction right now from the ongoing apocalypse, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

However, one of the major players in the docu-series is not happy with the way the big cat industry is portrayed. - LINK



There really are very few upsides to this whole COVID-19 pandemic, except for that it's easing the strain on our criminal justice system. - LINK

This crazy virus is even affecting our library system which has decided to halt all home deliveries. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

