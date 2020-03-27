Friday, March 27, 2020
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, March 27, 2020
By Leslye Gale
on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Watching Tiger King? The Real Tiger Kingdom Isn't Happy
It's "the" show Americans are quickly agreeing is arguably the best distraction right now from the ongoing apocalypse, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.
However, one of the major players in the docu-series is not happy with the way the big cat industry is portrayed. - LINK
There really are very few upsides to this whole COVID-19 pandemic, except for that it's easing the strain on our criminal justice system. - LINK
This crazy virus is even affecting our library system which has decided to halt all home deliveries. - LINK
