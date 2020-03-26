Thursday, March 26, 2020
Thursday afternoon's latest coronavirus numbers show Florida has some hard weeks ahead
By Dave Plotkin
on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM
Gov. Ron DeSantis may still be ardently resisting
a statewide shelter-in-place order, but the latest coronavirus figures released from the Florida Department of Health on Thursday afternoon show the spread of COVID-19 has not slowed.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida is now 2,355, an increase of 378 from Wednesday night.
The number of confirmed cases in Orange County has risen to 110, and two of the four county residents who died were in town at the time. Orange ties Clay county with the largest number of county residents who have died from the virus.
Overall, 28 Florida residents have died, five more than Wednesday night. The youngest Florida resident to die so far is a St. Johns County resident who was 52, and the oldest was a 96-year-old Broward County resident.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
