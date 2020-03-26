Southern Fried Sunday to host virtual #StayHome Fest, with food delivered straight to viewers' doors

click to enlarge
) events director is also a local scene organizer and do-gooder. The Southern Fried Sunday series she hosts at Will's Pub combines southern and soul food with a roots music showcase. It's a sight to behold and a feast for the senses.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic crashing every party on Earth, and the devastating consequences to our local service workers, Pawli is organizing a streaming-music concert this Sunday, March 29, to benefit the staff of Will's Pub, Lil Indies and Dirty Laundry.
Amazingly, the event will not only feature at least eight live musical performances (and counting), it will deliver a "chef-focused Southern dinner" to viewers. The Southern Fried Sunday fried chicken dinner with all the fixin's will be made by the New Standard in Winter Park and available for delivery via UberEats, DoorDash or GrubHub.
Bottles of "House Cocktails" may also available, via direct New Standard delivery orders. Call 407-316-2278 to ask about the booze part.
Music fans will be able to enjoy live sets from favorite local musicians all afternoon and evening, while sheltering in place and eatin' good, like it's still happening in the Mills 50 neighborhood.
The event is free to view and runs from 2 to 9 p.m. on the Southern Fried Sunday Facebook page
. They will be using the #StayHome hashtag to bring awareness to the need for everyone to shelter in place.
You can also support the bar employees by purchasing Will's Pub merchandise from a new online store
.
Viewers who need help, or want to make donations, will be directed to Heart of Florida United Way’s ALICE Fund, which is focused on supporting the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population in Central Florida, who are experiencing greater hardship due to unpaid leave during COVID-19. The event will show viewers how to apply for funds.
Here's who's included already:
• Hannah and Thomas Wynn, streaming from Sanford
• Matt Woods, streaming from Nashville
• Matt Burke of Have Gun, Will Travel, streaming from Bradenton
• Beth McKee and Juan Perez, streaming from Orlando
• JunoSmile with Joseph and Jessy Lynn Martens, streaming from the Wekiva River
• Jordan Foley, from Sanford
• Amy and Matthew Robbins from Mount Dora
• The Roman South Project from Orlando
• Patrick Hagerman, streaming from the New Standard restaurant in Winter Park
Videos of Brian Chodorcoff and Brittany Schweizer at their Orlando home studio, Sean Holcomb from DeLand, and past Southern Fried Sunday live footage from Dave Segal at Bootleg Television will complete the set.
Pawli says, “It’s important people stay well, both physically and mentally, right now. I can’t think of a better way to briefly take people’s minds off the stress of our current COVID-19 crisis than with live music, shared comfort food and a reinforced sense of community, all while staying safe and assisting those in need."
That hasn't been very easy for Pawli herself, who last week took a COVID-19 test after experiencing flu-like symptoms and other possible indicators. She is happy to share the test results were negative. Now she's ready to help others.
"Because I can't sit still and do nothing. And because I'm finally feeling better!"
