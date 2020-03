If you live In Orange or Osceola County, you need to adhere to the "stay at home" order. - LINK COVID-19 also forced UCF to introduce their new president electronically. The university has also decided how it will handle grading this spring. - LINK In yet another move to stave off the virus, Brightline trains have halted Florida service until further notice. - LINK

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press