Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Orange County Is Now Sheltering In Place

With the support from other local leaders, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demmings calls for two weeks of "sheltering in place". What does that mean? - LINK

Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't called for a statewide shutdown, but is laying down the law to anyone attempting to flee their home state for the Florida sunshine. - LINK



Okay, so this is the kind of stuff that shouldn't be happening but is and it's happening here in Florida! - LINK

It was only a matter of time before Publix and Amazon workers started testing positive for the coronavirus. Publix released this statement last night. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

