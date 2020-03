Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

With the support from other local leaders, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demmings calls for two weeks of "sheltering in place". What does that mean? - LINK Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't called for a statewide shutdown, but is laying down the law to anyone attempting to flee their home state for the Florida sunshine. - LINK Okay, so this is the kind of stuff that shouldn't be happening but is and it's happening here in Florida! - LINK It was only a matter of time before Publix and Amazon workers started testing positive for the coronavirus. Publix released this statement last night. - LINK

