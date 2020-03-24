The Gist

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

COVID-19 Promises To Cancel Or Delay Local Theme Park Projects

We knew it was only a matter of time until we started hearing whispers of delayed or canceled projects at Orlando's theme parks. - LINK

In a move to stave off further spread of Covid-19, Florida closes nearly 200 state parks. - LINK



Schools may be closed, but Wild Florida is keeping open it's "Drive Thru Safari". That's sounds like a great class! - LINK

The University of Florida has set up shop in the Villages and is now testing up to 2,000 people! - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

