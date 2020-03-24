Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
COVID-19 Promises To Cancel Or Delay Local Theme Park Projects
We knew it was only a matter of time until we started hearing whispers of delayed or canceled projects at Orlando's theme parks. - LINK
In a move to stave off further spread of Covid-19, Florida closes nearly 200 state parks. - LINK
Schools may be closed, but Wild Florida is keeping open it's "Drive Thru Safari". That's sounds like a great class! - LINK
The University of Florida has set up shop in the Villages and is now testing up to 2,000 people! - LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.