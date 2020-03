Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

We knew it was only a matter of time until we started hearing whispers of delayed or canceled projects at Orlando's theme parks. - LINK In a move to stave off further spread of Covid-19, Florida closes nearly 200 state parks. - LINK Schools may be closed, but Wild Florida is keeping open it's "Drive Thru Safari". That's sounds like a great class! - LINK The University of Florida has set up shop in the Villages and is now testing up to 2,000 people! - LINK

