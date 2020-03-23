The Gist

Monday, March 23, 2020

Osceola County drive-thru safari park remains open during coronavirus shutdowns

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WILD FLORIDA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Wild Florida/Facebook
Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari Park will remain open for the foreseeable future, giving attraction-hungry Central Florida guests somewhere to see wildlife up close.

A 45-minute drive from downtown Orlando, Wild Florida Airboat, Gator & Drive-thru Safari Park has had to shut down many of its exhibits and activities to control the spread of coronavirus, but they discovered the drive-thru safari portion of the park could remain open while still in compliance with CDC recommendations for social distancing.

As of Monday, the park is allowing guests to see "more than 100 native and exotic animals from the comfort and safety of their own car." The experience is completely hands-free, with guests booking online, before checking-in and riding through, "without any human contact."
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WILD FLORIDA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Wild Florida/Facebook
"We are glad to offer a safe activity that is fun and affordable for families during these unprecedented times," wrote Wild Florida co-owner Sam Haught. "Our Drive-thru Safari Park allows people to get out of the house and practice social distancing."

Wild Florida opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010 and is the world's only attraction to combine airboats, gators and a drive-thru safari park. Find out more and book a drive-thru safari on their website.



Wild Florida is temporarily suspending its airboat tours and animal encounters, along with its gator park. No reopening date has been given.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

