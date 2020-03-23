Osceola County drive-thru safari park remains open during coronavirus shutdowns

click to enlarge
Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari Park will remain open for the foreseeable future, giving attraction-hungry Central Florida guests somewhere to see wildlife up close.
A 45-minute drive
from downtown Orlando, Wild Florida Airboat, Gator & Drive-thru Safari Park has had to shut down many of its exhibits and activities to control the spread of coronavirus, but they discovered the drive-thru safari portion of the park could remain open while still in compliance with CDC recommendations for social distancing.
As of Monday, the park is allowing guests to see "more than 100 native and exotic animals from the comfort and safety of their own car." The experience is completely hands-free, with guests booking online, before checking-in and riding through, "without any human contact."
"We are glad to offer a safe activity that is fun and affordable for families during these unprecedented times," wrote Wild Florida co-owner Sam Haught. "Our Drive-thru Safari Park allows people to get out of the house and practice social distancing."
Wild Florida opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010 and is the world's only attraction to combine airboats, gators and a drive-thru safari park. Find out more and book a drive-thru safari on their website
.
Wild Florida is temporarily suspending its airboat tours and animal encounters, along with its gator park. No reopening date has been given.
