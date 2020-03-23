The Gist

Monday, March 23, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, March 23, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 9:26 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Florida's Toll Workers Don't Want Our Dirty Money

In a smart move, Florida has stopped taking tolls by hand. That's right, transportation officials say breeze on through, they'll charge you on the other side. - LINK

Canceled flights, empty restaurants, they're experiencing some very tough times at Orlando International Airport. Not just airline employees either, airport restaurant workers are being hit hard as well. - LINK

When was the last time you had a curfew? If you live in these Florida counties, including Orange County, you have one now. - LINK



Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

