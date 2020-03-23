Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, March 23, 2020

click to enlarge
Florida's Toll Workers Don't Want Our Dirty Money
In a smart move, Florida has stopped taking tolls by hand. That's right, transportation officials say breeze on through, they'll charge you on the other side. - LINK
Canceled flights, empty restaurants, they're experiencing some very tough times at Orlando International Airport. Not just airline employees either, airport restaurant workers are being hit hard as well. - LINK
When was the last time you had a curfew? If you live in these Florida counties, including Orange County, you have one now. - LINK
