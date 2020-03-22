Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers, Sunday edition

click to enlarge
-
Images via Google Maps/NIH
The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Sunday morning about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:
– Total number of confirmed cases in the state: 830
– Total number of confirmed cases in Orange County (which had no new reported cases Sunday): 29
– Statewide increase in cases from a Saturday morning count: 172
– Deaths of Florida residents, after a death was reported in Palm Beach County: 13
– Percentage of cases involving people age 60 and older: 40
– Cases involving residents of long-term care facilities: 25
– Cases involving residents of Broward County long-term care facilities: 12
– Cases involving residents of Duval County long-term care facilities: 9
– Counties with confirmed cases, up from 41 on Saturday morning: 44
– Counties without confirmed cases: 23
– Cases in Broward County, the largest number in the state: 180
– Cases in Hillsborough County, the largest number outside of Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties: 50
– Cases in Alachua County, the largest number outside of large urban counties: 29
Source: Florida Department of Health
_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, thirteen members of our dedicated team were furloughed, as all bars, venues and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. You can contribute to help our colleagues financially here. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.