Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Bloggytown

Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers, Sunday edition

Posted By on Sun, Mar 22, 2020 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge IMAGES VIA GOOGLE MAPS/NIH
  • Images via Google Maps/NIH
The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Sunday morning about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

– Total number of confirmed cases in the state: 830

– Total number of confirmed cases in Orange County (which had no new reported cases Sunday): 29

– Statewide increase in cases from a Saturday morning count: 172



– Deaths of Florida residents, after a death was reported in Palm Beach County: 13

– Percentage of cases involving people age 60 and older: 40

– Cases involving residents of long-term care facilities: 25

– Cases involving residents of Broward County long-term care facilities: 12

– Cases involving residents of Duval County long-term care facilities: 9

– Counties with confirmed cases, up from 41 on Saturday morning: 44

– Counties without confirmed cases: 23

– Cases in Broward County, the largest number in the state: 180

– Cases in Hillsborough County, the largest number outside of Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties: 50

– Cases in Alachua County, the largest number outside of large urban counties: 29

Source: Florida Department of Health

_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, thirteen members of our dedicated team were furloughed, as all bars, venues and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. You can contribute to help our colleagues financially here. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Airport Chili's asks servers to come in and clean, then fires them Read More

  2. Man dies of coronavirus after visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Read More

  3. Orange County announces coronavirus curfew starting Friday night Read More

  4. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  5. Florida looks at hotels, convention centers to house people with coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation