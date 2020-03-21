Tip Jar

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Orlando’s Metro West Church of the Nazarene needs food pantry volunteers

Posted By on Sat, Mar 21, 2020 at 8:59 AM

click to enlarge Orlando Metro West Church of the Nazarene - PHOTO VIA METRO WEST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
  • photo via Metro West Church of the Nazarene
  • Orlando Metro West Church of the Nazarene

One of local dining-out enthusiasts' favorite Facebook groups is the Orlando Foodie Forum, hosted by TastyChomps' Ricky Ly. This afternoon he posted the following call for help. If you can volunteer, there are a lot of hungry, needy people who would really appreciate your time.

Ly writes, "Candice Campbell runs the food pantry at the Metro West Church of the Nazarene – she doesn’t have any volunteers for next Friday and Saturday, as almost all of her regular volunteers are seniors who are too fearful to be exposed to large groups of people.

"This pantry typically serves about 250 people and is now closed. So Candace is putting together a drive-thru style pantry for next Saturday to get the food out to the community – she needs volunteers at 8:30 a.m. to pack approximately 300 bags of food that will be handed out to the community (as the clients remain in their vehicles) on Saturday morning.

"If you are interested (and non-symptomatic), email or call for further info. Volunteers are needed for next Friday and Saturday morning with duties to include sorting, packing, loading, directing traffic, and gathering simple data from each recipient."



Volunteers are needed on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29.

Urgently needed:
10 healthy (non-symptomatic) individuals to assist in the distribution of food to persons in our community who are in need. Volunteers should be able to:
  • Lift and transport small boxes (approximately 15 - 20 pounds)
  • Sort and pack bags and boxes
  • Assist with directing the flow of traffic and other logistical support
Healthy volunteers are welcome; preferably multi-lingual individuals (English, Spanish & Haitian creole).

Please contact :
Candice Campbell
Food Pantry Coordinator
Herald of Hope Food Pantry
3705 N. Apopka Vineland Road
Orlando, Florida 32818
407-493-4888 (cell)


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you up-to-the-minute news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

