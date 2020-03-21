Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Senators vote to name FSU men's basketball team national champs

Posted By on Sat, Mar 21, 2020 at 12:00 AM

click image PHOTO VIA FSU HOOPS/TWITTER
  • Photo via FSU Hoops/Twitter
It’s becoming a thing for Florida politicians to declare victory off the field.

Late Friday, hours after most sports in America went dark because of the spread of COVID-19, Florida senators voted 33-2 to pass a resolution (SR 1934) declaring Florida State University’s men’s basketball team national champions. The reason: “by default upon cancellation of the NCAA tournament.”

Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican and Florida State alum, justified his claim in part because of a tournament prediction by basketball TV announcer Dick Vitale. Gruters didn’t fully list the national rankings, where the 28-3 Kansas Jayhawks were the unanimous first-place team in the weekly USA Today and AP polls when the arenas went dark.

“This is not obviously binding or anything else, but this is for the Florida Senate and us to recognize our heroes and these guys that have done such an amazing job this season,” Gruters said on the Senate floor shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
"This is not obviously binding or anything else." click to tweet
Ranked fourth nationally with a 26-5 record, the Seminoles won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season and, as the No. 1 seed, were declared the winner of the ACC postseason tournament when it was canceled due to COVID-19.



In 2018, Florida lawmakers jumped on board efforts to proclaim the University of Central Florida as college football national champions. The logic: Alabama defeated Georgia in the college football championship game, after Auburn had defeated Alabama. And the UCF Knights, who were not invited to the college playoffs, completed an undefeated season by beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

More by Tom Urban and Jim Turner, the News Service Florida

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man dies of coronavirus after visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Read More

  2. Orange County announces coronavirus curfew starting Friday night Read More

  3. Orlando Airport Chili's asks servers to come in and clean, then fires them Read More

  4. Florida Gov. DeSantis just banned all restaurants from serving food on-site and lifted restrictions on alcohol delivery Read More

  5. The Villages forced to close swimming pools, as Boomers ignore social distancing rules Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation