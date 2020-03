Support musicians impacted by the coronavirus in Central Florida and elsewhere online today and this week

Local online telethon set for this very weekend (Saturday, March 21) by musician and actor Andy Matchett to to benefit Central Florida performers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, accompanying restrictions on venues and gatherings, and the resulting crush of economic hardship. Confirmed to perform so far are Eugene Snowden, Expert Timing, the Ludes, Oak Hill Drifters, Johnny Wild & the Delights, Jordan Foley & Elizabeth Ward and many,more. Information on performing, donating and viewing can be found on the No Days Off website and the Facebook page

