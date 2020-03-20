The Heard

Friday, March 20, 2020

The Heard

Support musicians impacted by the coronavirus in Central Florida and elsewhere online today and this week

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM

Bandcamp, the digital (and merch) music hub and marketplace, is waiving its usual commission fees just for today in solidarity with artists impacted by the economic affects of the coronavirus pandemic. What this means is that, until midnight tonight, 100 percent of the revenue from music sold through the platform will go directly to the artists. Head over there now, but be patient, the site is a bit slow from all of the traffic. (A good thing.) Curation alert: Here is the selection of music tagged "Orlando."

No Days Off Streaming Telethon:
Local online telethon set for this very weekend (Saturday, March 21) by musician and actor Andy Matchett to to benefit Central Florida performers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, accompanying restrictions on venues and gatherings, and the resulting crush of economic hardship. Confirmed to perform so far are Eugene Snowden, Expert Timing, the Ludes, Oak Hill Drifters, Johnny Wild & the Delights, Jordan Foley & Elizabeth Ward and many, many more. Information on performing, donating and viewing can be found on the No Days Off website and the Facebook page.

Nomad Fundraiser
Local musician and tour manager Frank Fanelli has organized this GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit folks in the music industry   specifically those who work in touring crews for musicians  industry who have lost their livelihoods in the blink of an eye. The campaign seems well along the way to its goal right now, watch this video for more information.

Sweet Relief's Covid-19 Fund
Longtime music aid nonprofit Sweet Relief has set up a donor-directed fund specifically for musicians and those in the music industry who have found themselves jobless (and worse) during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. There is application information on this page.

MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund
The philanthropic arm of the Recording Academy, MusiCares, has just established a fund of $2 million to give assistance to musicians and people in the music industry who have lost livelihoods or health due to the coronavirus pandemic. Application and donation information can be found here.



It's also worth bookmarking this state-by-state resource guide that Billboard magazine online is compiling on an ongoing basis of resources available for musicians impacted by the pandemic. Nothing for Florida (sigh) … yet.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you up-to-the-minute news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

