Support musicians impacted by the coronavirus in Central Florida and elsewhere online today and this week

Bandcamp
, the digital (and merch) music hub and marketplace, is waiving its usual commission fees just for today in solidarity with artists
impacted by the economic affects of the coronavirus pandemic. What this means is that, until midnight tonight, 100 percent of the revenue from music sold through the platform will go directly to the artists. Head over there now, but be patient, the site is a bit slow from all of the traffic. (A good thing.) Curation alert: Here is the selection of music tagged "Orlando."
No Days Off Streaming Telethon
Nomad Fundraiser
:
Local online telethon set for this very weekend (Saturday, March 21) by musician and actor Andy Matchett to to benefit Central Florida performers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, accompanying restrictions on venues and gatherings, and the resulting crush of economic hardship. Confirmed to perform so far are Eugene Snowden, Expert Timing, the Ludes, Oak Hill Drifters, Johnny Wild & the Delights, Jordan Foley & Elizabeth Ward and many, many
more. Information on performing, donating and viewing can be found on the No Days Off website
and the Facebook page
.
Local musician and tour manager Frank Fanelli has organized this GoFundMe fundraiser
to benefit folks in the music industry –
specifically those who work in touring crews for musicians –
industry who have lost their livelihoods in the blink of an eye. The campaign seems well along the way to its goal right now, watch this video
for more information.
Sweet Relief's Covid-19 Fund
Longtime music aid nonprofit Sweet Relief
has set up a donor-directed fund specifically for musicians and those in the music industry who have found themselves jobless (and worse) during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. There is application information on this page
.
MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund
The philanthropic arm of the Recording Academy, MusiCares
, has just established a fund of $2 million to give assistance to musicians and people in the music industry who have lost livelihoods or health due to the coronavirus pandemic. Application and donation information can be found here.
It's also worth bookmarking this state-by-state resource guide
that Billboard
magazine online is compiling on an ongoing basis of resources available for musicians impacted by the pandemic. Nothing for Florida (sigh) … yet.
