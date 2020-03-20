Daytona Beach Post Office celebrates quirky 'Date Meets ZIP' event

click to enlarge
If you're ready for a tiny break from coronavirus stories, here goes. On Saturday the city of Daytona Beach celebrates "Date Meets ZIP" – in other words, the date, 3-21-20, matches one of their local postcodes, 32120.
This is actually a very rare event – a Date Meets ZIP is only possible once every 100 years and for most post offices, never happens at all.
Any excuse for a celebration, right? Any little thing that can stop us from worrying about rampant disease and economic instability is a good thing.
This once-a-century occurrence will be recognized by a nicely '70s-retro special postmark, shown below. "Residents and businesses are invited to bring their own postcards, letters or purchase items from the Daytona Beach Post Office and have it stamped with the commemorative postmark," the United States Postal Service says.
Special stamp cancellation will be available for 30 days beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Main Post Office, 500 Bill France Blvd. in Daytona Beach. Ironically, that facility's Zip code, if you're mapping it, is 32114.
