Friday, March 20, 2020

Daytona Beach Post Office celebrates quirky 'Date Meets ZIP' event

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
If you're ready for a tiny break from coronavirus stories, here goes. On Saturday the city of Daytona Beach celebrates "Date Meets ZIP" – in other words, the date, 3-21-20, matches one of their local postcodes, 32120.

This is actually a very rare event – a Date Meets ZIP is only possible once every 100 years and for most post offices, never happens at all.

Any excuse for a celebration, right? Any little thing that can stop us from worrying about rampant disease and economic instability is a good thing.

This once-a-century occurrence will be recognized by a nicely '70s-retro special postmark, shown below. "Residents and businesses are invited to bring their own postcards, letters or purchase items from the Daytona Beach Post Office and have it stamped with the commemorative postmark," the United States Postal Service says.

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA USPS
  • Image via USPS

Special stamp cancellation will be available for 30 days beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Main Post Office, 500 Bill France Blvd. in Daytona Beach. Ironically, that facility's Zip code, if you're mapping it, is 32114.



_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

