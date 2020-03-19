World of Beer Orlando offers half off all food and alcohol to 'anyone helping the greater good'

click to enlarge
Hey, hungry do-gooders: World of Beer wants to split the check for all food and drink purchases – and yes, that includes beer and liquor.
They made the offer to our scrappy little team via email, but it likely also extends to you, a magical unicorn person who has somehow found a way to help others amid the chaos. All first responders, military, and hospital personnel – and "really anyone helping the greater good" – get 50 percent off your meal.
"We want you to know that we value the work you are doing to help our communities amid the COVID-19 crisis," said the company in an email to Orlando Weekly
. "It is because of your compassion and hard work that we will all make it through these trying times even stronger."
The half-off deal is good for dine-in or takeout meals. That's twice the bang for your buck in these hard-ass times, when we all could use a nosh.
World of Beer has two Orlando locations. One is downtown next to Lake Eola Park at 431 E. Central Blvd. (321-235-9741), and another by UCF, at 3402 Technological Ave. (407-270-5541).
To participate, you can order takeout in-store, call ahead for curbside pick up, use a third-party app, or just call from your vehicle – they promise that won't freak them out.
Visit their website
for details and maybe even call ahead to confirm if you're included because the entire world ("of Beer") is currently on fire. Their hours of operation are currently 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sláinte!
_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.