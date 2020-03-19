Social distancing puts severe strain on Orlando’s service-based economy

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

Alfresco brunch at Maxine's on Shine

In recent years, there’s been a move to present Orlando as more than just the theme parks. Travel articles in publications fromto thehave extolled the virtues of “the other Orlando,” an Orlando for adults, and the main driver of this praise has been our robust restaurant scene.Orlando’s diverse population brings together flavors from around the world, from Brazilian to Vietnamese to Ethiopian. From Restaurant Row to Milk District food truck pods, swanky downtown Winter Park to the hipster melting pot of Mills 50, we serve cuisines of every type and price point.Right now,Orlandos are suffering as the city shuts down in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. With the theme parks closed through the end of March and possibly longer and social distancing rules in effect, the strain on our city’s service-based economy will be severe.Tourist-area and theme-park cooks and servers, many employed by third-party contractors with little stake in doing the right thing, may soon be adrift. And in "locals-only Orlando," not just restaurant owners but chefs, waitstaff, bartenders, baristas, and local meat and produce purveyors will suffer.Food prep and food service jobs make up 10 percent of Florida’s workforce. The dollars they earn go back into the community.We can all help by supporting local businesses. Restaurants are the heart of our community, and we all want to see them still standing when this is over.