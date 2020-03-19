Greek metal gods Rotting Christ reschedule only Florida date to March 2021

As of Tuesday, Grecian health authorities reported that their country's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 387 from 352 with the death toll increasing to five.
Hopefully the virus and its long lasting effects have faded away from memory by next spring because one of Greece’s biggest metal acts, Rotting Christ, is rescheduling its postponed April 10 date at The Ritz in Ybor City for March 6, 2021.
The appearance is part of the massive, perhaps now-poorly-titled “Devastation on the Nation” tour alongside Finnish band Wolfheart, Borknagar, Abigail Williams and Imperial Triumphant.
Rotting Christ headlines the “Devastation on the Nation” tour at The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida on March 6, 2021. This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa. _
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.