Thursday, March 19, 2020

Greek metal gods Rotting Christ reschedule only Florida date to March 2021

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROTTING CHRIST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Rotting Christ/Facebook
As of Tuesday, Grecian health authorities reported that their country's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 387 from 352 with the death toll increasing to five.

Hopefully the virus and its long lasting effects have faded away from memory by next spring because one of Greece’s biggest metal acts, Rotting Christ, is rescheduling its postponed April 10 date at The Ritz in Ybor City for March 6, 2021.

The appearance is part of the massive, perhaps now-poorly-titled “Devastation on the Nation” tour alongside Finnish band Wolfheart, Borknagar, Abigail Williams and Imperial Triumphant.

Rotting Christ headlines the “Devastation on the Nation” tour at The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida on March 6, 2021.
This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

