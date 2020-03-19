Tip Jar

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Foxtail Coffee Co. will give you the free beverage of your choice today

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 11:23 AM

Alex Tchekmaian of Foxtail Coffee Co. wants to buy you a drink.

And one for your friend, too. Actually, he wants to buy a drink for everyone in Orlando – his local mini-empire of caffeination stations is offering a free coffee to customers who come in today from 11 a.m. until close.

"Some sense of normalcy is crucial in a time of such uncertainty and if we can bridge that gap to provide our world with a little more love in a dark time, we’re in a great position!" says Tchekmaian. He's hoping being able to engage with the familiar with your regular barista might bring some comfort, and for those who may find themselves newly financially challenged, the gesture of a free cup of coffee is welcome one.

Foxtail stores have moved to a to-go model, meaning you can't linger for too long in their beautiful stores, but also meaning less viral risk to everyone. Below is a list of operating hours for stores that are still open, but keep an eye on their site for updates in real time.



It goes without saying, we hope, that you should always tip generously, even on free drinks, but especially these baristas who are staying on the front lines to serve the public.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-03-19_at_11.09.33_am.png

— Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Orlando's restaurants, venues and hospitality workers could use your support right now. Order takeout, buy gift cards and tip generously – but also call ahead to venues to make sure an event is still happening. As always, follow CDC guidelines on staying safe.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

