Alex Tchekmaian of Foxtail Coffee Co. wants to buy you a drink.And one for your friend, too. Actually, he wants to buy a drink for everyone in Orlando – his local mini-empire of caffeination stations is offering a free coffee to customers who come in today from 11 a.m. until close."Some sense of normalcy is crucial in a time of such uncertainty and if we can bridge that gap to provide our world with a little more love in a dark time, we’re in a great position!" says Tchekmaian. He's hoping being able to engage with the familiar with your regular barista might bring some comfort, and for those who may find themselves newly financially challenged, the gesture of a free cup of coffee is welcome one.Foxtail stores have moved to a to-go model, meaning you can't linger for too long in their beautiful stores, but also meaning less viral risk to everyone. Below is a list of operating hours for stores that are still open, but keep an eye on their site for updates in real time.It goes without saying, we hope, that you should always tip generously, even on free drinks, but especially these baristas who are staying on the front lines to serve the public.