Orlando singer-songwriters Terri Binion and Beth McKee announce virtual pay-per-view concert set for this Friday

A pair of influential local singer-songwriters, Terri Binion
and Beth McKee,
have announced a virtual pay-per-view concert set for the end of this week, and the news is music to our increasingly beleaguered ears.
Binion and McKee will each play a full set on Friday night, March 20, at the Blue Bamboo Center and the event will be broadcast live through the Blue Bamboo's website for virtual ticketholders. The duo stated on the event page:
In an effort to offer some semblance of normalcy in this extraordinary time, we have scheduled this online event as we would any other concert. …. I hope you will join us for what is sure to be an extraordinary and emotional night of music. Thanks for supporting the arts.
This unique show is set for Friday night,
March 20, at 8 p.m. on your fave digital device. Tickets for the event can be purchased and more event info can be found here
.
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Check out our list of canceled activities, and please follow CDC guidelines to stay safe and prevent transmission.
