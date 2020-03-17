The Heard

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The Heard

Free jazz legend Peter Brötzmann cancels May show at Orlando's Timucua Arts Foundation

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY EVENTBRITE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Eventbrite/Facebook
This one hurts. News came today that venerable European free jazz titan Peter Brötzmann has canceled his May show at the Timucua Arts Foundation house. This show was to be the Orlando debut of the Full Blast trio, and though we might have preserved some of our hearing, we're definitely saddened by this news.

Watch the below video fo Full Blast or videos of his previous Timucua engagements. It might be quite some time before live music events return to our area.

Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Check out our list of canceled activities, and please follow CDC guidelines to stay safe and prevent transmission.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


