Free jazz legend Peter Brötzmann cancels May show at Orlando's Timucua Arts Foundation

This one hurts. News came today that venerable European free jazz titan Peter Brötzmann has canceled his May show at the Timucua Arts Foundation house. This show was to be the Orlando debut of the Full Blast trio, and though we might have preserved some of our hearing, we're definitely saddened by this news.
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Check out our list of canceled activities, and please follow CDC guidelines to stay safe and prevent transmission.
