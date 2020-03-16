Stardust Coffee double-booking their own anniversary during the coronavirus pandemic is pretty on-brand

click to enlarge
Stardust Video & Coffee doesn't run the tightest ship, and that's why so many people love it (including us). A coffee shop in the morning, "the Dust" evolves throughout the day into a bar, hangout spot, art gallery, weekly farmers market and, yes, a music venue.
It was founded in 1999 by Brett and Katherine Bennett (then Katherine Howe, before they married a year later). That means the store is old enough to drink, and for 21 years, the staff has pretty much operated the place on their own terms.
You might wait 45 minutes for a salad, or hear a buzzing coffee grinder rip through a quiet stage performance, or discover a little actual dust (stardust!) between the numerous decorations on the walls.
At Stardust, the inmates run the asylum
, and the customer is not always right. Sometimes, neither are the employees. Not only did they recently announce their 21st anniversary party during the coronavirus pandemic, promoting it on social media – a totally Stardust thing to do – they also announced it on a date that had already been booked by bands.
That is a very, very
Stardust thing to do.
The concert still went ahead as originally booked, without the anniversary party – but a new date to be announced when the world is fully functioning again.
Don't forget you can support local gathering spots by ordering takeout, as well as purchasing gift cards. Stardust Coffee offers both.
