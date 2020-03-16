Band of the Week: Loudmouth

Just the facts:



<a href="http://loudmouthfl.bandcamp.com/track/erase-her-single">Erase Her - Single by Loudmouth</a>

Four questions:

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youThomas Doty - DrumsChris Hildebrand - Guitar/VocalsCJ Anderson - Guitar/VocalsDanny Smits - BassThe band formed around late 2018 - early 2019.You can find us on Facebook and Instagram atas well as Twitter atLoud, melodic, energetic, chunky, poppy.Definitely Outatime because they have been there since day one helping us with countless questions we’ve had involving being a band. They’re definitely like our big brothers, not to mention they absolutely rip.I think people would maybe say we are just another generic, cookie-cutter pop punk band. They could be right, but when it comes down to it we’re just trying to have fun playing and writing some cool, catchy tunes.Our favorite is definitely just the people we know in the scene and how everyone is willing to help each other. There are a million shows going on all the time in Orlando so the scene’s health is definitely in good shape. Oh, and going to Mexas Tacos after practice.Our least favorite is not necessarily Orlando-specific, but is just the inevitable costs of being a band. Everything comes with a price from a practice space to merch, gear, recording, branding, etc. It can be hard to stay afloat at times, but we do it because we love it.We are going into the studio next month to track our debut EP, which should hopefully be out sometime in early summer.