Band of the Week: Loudmouth

Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Loudmouth
.
Loudmouth is playing Friday, March 20 at Uncle Lou's with IDLEMINDS and Outatime.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Thomas Doty - Drums
Chris Hildebrand - Guitar/Vocals
CJ Anderson - Guitar/Vocals
Danny Smits - Bass
When did the band form?
The band formed around late 2018 - early 2019.
Currently available releases:
Websites:
You can find us on Facebook and Instagram at @loudmouthfl
as well as Twitter at @loudmouth_fl
.
Describe your sound in five words:
Loud, melodic, energetic, chunky, poppy.
Four questions:
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Definitely Outatime because they have been there since day one helping us with countless questions we’ve had involving being a band. They’re definitely like our big brothers, not to mention they absolutely rip.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
I think people would maybe say we are just another generic, cookie-cutter pop punk band. They could be right, but when it comes down to it we’re just trying to have fun playing and writing some cool, catchy tunes.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our favorite is definitely just the people we know in the scene and how everyone is willing to help each other. There are a million shows going on all the time in Orlando so the scene’s health is definitely in good shape. Oh, and going to Mexas Tacos after practice.
Our least favorite is not necessarily Orlando-specific, but is just the inevitable costs of being a band. Everything comes with a price from a practice space to merch, gear, recording, branding, etc. It can be hard to stay afloat at times, but we do it because we love it.
Any big news to share?
We are going into the studio next month to track our debut EP, which should hopefully be out sometime in early summer.