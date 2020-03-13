The Heard

Friday, March 13, 2020

Mills 50 venue Will's Pub to continue hosting concerts and events for the time being

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOSH MARTIN
  • Photo by Josh Martin
As of this writing on Friday afternoon, venerable Orlando venue Will's Pub is expected to remain open and continue to host shows for the near future.

Although touring acts Tim Barry and Field Day have canceled, a Friday, March 13 show featuring locals Grave Return, the Longest Hall and Call in Dead and a Sunday, March 15 show with Jen In the Right Light, GrindstoneSinners, Timothy Eerie and Mansfield are still going ahead.

Earlier today, owner Will Walker told Orlando Weekly the following:

It's understandable that some shows are cancelling. It's been really difficult to navigate so far. I'll be peddling my bike around, selling whiskey. (Joking.)
Orlando Weekly is keeping a running list of canceled and postponed shows and events locally here.




