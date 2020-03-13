Friday, March 13, 2020
Mills 50 venue Will's Pub to continue hosting concerts and events for the time being
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 3:10 PM
As of this writing on Friday afternoon, venerable Orlando venue Will's Pub
is expected to remain open and continue to host shows for the near future.
Although touring acts Tim Barry and Field Day have canceled, a Friday, March 13 show featuring locals Grave Return, the Longest Hall and Call in Dead
and a Sunday, March 15 show with Jen In the Right Light, GrindstoneSinners, Timothy Eerie and Mansfield are still going ahead.
Earlier today, owner Will Walker told Orlando Weekly
the following:
It's understandable that some shows are cancelling. It's been really difficult to navigate so far. I'll be peddling my bike around, selling whiskey. (Joking.)
Orlando Weekly
is keeping a running list of canceled and postponed shows and events locally here.
