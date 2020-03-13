Friday, March 13, 2020
Leu Gardens cancels Orlando's most popular annual plant sale
By Dave Plotkin
on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 10:44 AM
Well, this one really sucks, however inevitable it may have been.
Harry P. Leu Gardens announced Thursday it has canceled its annual plant sale, previously scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, presumably due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Facebook
post and on their website
, at least as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the note says simply, "Plant Sale has been canceled." We hope the city-owned park can reschedule the event soon, bringing back the growers and vendors who depend on it each year.
Check our ongoing list of event and concert cancelations
closed due to coronavirus across Central Florida. We will add updates to this event and others as we find out more.
