Friday, March 13, 2020

Leu Gardens cancels Orlando's most popular annual plant sale

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 10:44 AM

PHOTO VIA HARRY P. LEU GARDENS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Harry P. Leu Gardens/Facebook
Well, this one really sucks, however inevitable it may have been.

Harry P. Leu Gardens announced Thursday it has canceled its annual plant sale, previously scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, presumably due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post and on their website, at least as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the note says simply, "Plant Sale has been canceled." We hope the city-owned park can reschedule the event soon, bringing back the growers and vendors who depend on it each year.

Check our ongoing list of event and concert cancelations closed due to coronavirus across Central Florida. We will add updates to this event and others as we find out more.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


