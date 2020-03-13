Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum at scene of alleged crystal-meth overdose

click to enlarge
On Thursday night, Miami Beach Police say they responded to a potential crystal meth overdose at a hotel involving former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gilllum.
According to a police report obtained by multiple outlets, officers responded to a cardiac-arrest distress call at around 1 a.m. at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel. The call was “in reference to a cardiac arrest” involving an individual named Travis Dyson for a possible drug overdose. The report says when officers arrived, Miami Beach Fire-Rescue was already on scene treating Dyson, who was in stable condition.
Officers said that another man in the hotel room, Aldo Mejias, gave Dyson his credit card information to rent a hotel room. The report says when Mejias arrived at the hotel shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, he found Dyson and Gillum, “under the influence of an unknown substance.”
“Mr. Mejias observed Mr. Gillum inside of the bathroom vomiting,” says the report. Mejias then found Dyson unresponsive and tried to conduct “chest compressions.” The report says “officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum," but he was in an "inebriated state.”
Miami Beach Fire-Rescue later checked on Gillum a second time for a welfare check and said he returned to stable condition, and “left the hotel room and returned to his residence without incident.” The report does not specifically say if Gilllum used of possessed drugs.
#BREAKING: Andrew Gillum was in an "inebriated state" on scene of "possible drug overdose" at Mondrian South Beach Hotel early this morning with "clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth," according to @MiamiBeachPD report pic.twitter.com/4tWzkdU4GL
— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 13, 2020
click to enlarge
Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee and current commentator for CNN, has since responded to the incident, releasing a statement confirming he was at the hotel, and also stating that he had too much to drink.
"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” said Gillum. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”
"I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts," continued Gilllum. "I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time."
While speaking to the Miami New Times
, Dyson said he did not know Gillum was in town for a wedding. "I personally was not celebrating a wedding," said Dyson to the Times. "I don't know if [Gillum] was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that."
The police report says the incident is not being treated as a criminal matter.
Gillum, 40, is currently the head of Forward Florida, an organization aimed at registering voters after he lost Florida's 2018 gubernatorial race to Ron DeSantis by roughly 32,000 votes.
This story, which first appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa, is still developing, and we'll update it as more information is available.
