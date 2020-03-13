Florida public schools are closed until March 30 due to coronavirus

click to enlarge
On Friday evening, officials recommended that all public schools across the state of Florida to remain closed until March 30 due to the coronavirus.
The order was issued by Florida’s Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran:
"Today, Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of the Florida Department of Education, provided strong recommendations for extending spring break following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issuing guidance specific to COVID-19 in Florida. As all Florida school districts and public charter schools have different schedules, please click here to see the recommended spring break changes for each district. In addition, the department also announced that the start of state testing will be delayed by a minimum of two weeks."
“Keeping students healthy and safe is my number one priority, and that is why we are recommending that districts follow the CDC’s guidance for Florida,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran in a statement. “We are continuing to monitor COVID-19, and I encourage all Floridians to remain informed and take the necessary precautions that have been issued by the CDC.”
Orange County Schools' Superintendent Barbara Jenkins shared a brief message to families regarding the extended spring break, writing "as you can imagine, some of the logistics remain sketchy at this point. ... At this point, we await clarification from the state regarding student make up day requirements vs waived days.
In similar posts, Seminole County Public Schools and Osceola Public Schools also confirmed the school closures for an additional week.
Along with the closure, schools are also canceling all extracurricular activities, and will conduct additional cleaning of all campuses. At this point, it's unclear whether staff would be compensated during the closure.
This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Orlando's restaurants, venues and hospitality workers could use your support right now. Order takeout, buy gift cards and tip generously – but also call ahead to venues to make sure an event is still happening. As always, follow CDC guidelines on staying safe.