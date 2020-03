A Florida pig named 'Duck' is trying to become the next Cadbury Bunny

A Florida pig named Duck is pursuing an acting career. The first role she’s trying out for is the Cadbury bunny.June Tarallo, the pig’s owner, told Bay News 9 she entered Duck into a contest to find Cadbury’s next spokesbunny after encouragement from Duck’s fans. Now, Duck is a top 10 finalist in the contest. If she wins, she’ll be wearing bunny ears in a Cadbury commercial and Tarallo will receive $5000.Other than the Easter-themed fame and fortune, Tarallo is using Duck’s platform to advocate for mini pigs.Duck, whose full name is actually Ducksong, a reference to her pouty snout and ability to lipsync, was taken in by Tarallo when a year and a half ago. At the time, Duck only weighed three pounds.Now, Duck weighs 130 pounds.“Micro pigs, mini pigs, tea cup pigs… there is no such thing," Tarallo said in the Bay News 9 article. "And that is the problem, a lot of people sell them under the pretenses that they will stay small."You can vote for Duck once a day on the Cadbury website until March 18.

