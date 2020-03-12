The Heard

Thursday, March 12, 2020

The Killers announce big show in Orlando set for September

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 12:59 PM

PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
The Killers have confirmed the North American dates for their massive world tour staring later the year. The U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in August in Denver and will reach the City Beautiful by September.

The band just dropped new single "Caution," and are putting the finishing touches on a new album.

The Killers headline the Amway Center on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 20.

Due to the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we advise contacting the organizers to confirm this event is still happening.

