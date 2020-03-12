Organizers of the 'Super Fun No Touching Rock and Roll Dance Party!' offer contact-free dancing

click to enlarge
Images via Adobe Stock and Duke University
Promising "hot times for all you quaranteenie boppers out there," the next Turnbuckle Tuesday dance night is apparently still happening on Tuesday, March 17 – but no touching will be allowed.
Billed as the "Super Fun No Touching Rock and Roll Dance Party!" on Facebook
, the night will feature Johnny Wells and Costell O'Brien spinning hit rock & roll records, while usual show runner Rich Evans is in Australia touring with the Golden Pelicans.
The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday, causing universities and professional sports teams to cancel events and gatherings where attendees could be exposed to COVID-19.
Older Floridians are particularly at risk with the fatal disease, which can be carried and transmitted by people before they feel its effects. Orlando maintained its status last year as the No. 1 travel destination
in the world, a destination for 75 million tourists, conventioneers and other visitors.
The organizers of this Will's Pub event don't seem too worried at this point, but clubs and venues are likely to voluntarily close later, as the threat continues. Central Florida's first coronavirus case was disclosed on Thursday by the Florida Health Department, after a man in Altamonte Springs tested positive for the disease.
Still, Wells and O'Brien promise "all the hits for your dancing enjoyment. Stompers, bangers, pogoers, movers, and shakers. Cheap drinks. Charming behavior."
Might want to bring your own hazmat suit to this one – or just stay home, you reckless punks.
Due to the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we advise contacting the organizers in advance to confirm this event is still happening.
