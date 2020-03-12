Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Bloggytown

MLS games, including Orlando City Lions and Pride, suspended due to coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Major League Soccer is suspending all match play for 30 days, "to assess the impact of COVID-19" with an internal medical task force and public health officials. This means the Orlando City Lions and Orlando Pride seasons are also suspended.

Our first notice was a tweet by Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl, just before 10 a.m. on Thursday: "MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Sports Illustrated."

It turned out to be true, and moments later, MLS sent official word from New York that the season is effectively halted. The club says it is still in discussions to determine if the season will continue at all.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."



The Orlando City Lions began league play in March 2015, and moved to its current stadium in 2017. In 2016, the (superior) Pride women's team began league play, with a roster of FIFA World Cup Champions Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris and Alex Morgan.

The next scheduled Lions game, to be played against the Chicago Fire at Orlando's Exploria Stadium, is on Saturday, March 14. That game is now marked as "postponed" on their website. The status of their March 22 game against L.A. is not indicated. The next Pride game is currently scheduled for April 19 against Harrison, New Jersey's Sky Blue FC, and has not been marked as changed.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's no good, very bad week of ride accidents points to a bigger issue at the Orlando resort Read More

  2. Video shows DaBaby slapping a woman at his Florida concert last weekend Read More

  3. Eight more coronavirus cases announced in Florida Read More

  4. Billie Eilish captivates a sold-out audience at Orlando's Amway Center Read More

  5. Behemoth Orlando companies Darden and Disney show glimmer of corporate humanity, with coronavirus-driven sick leave Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation