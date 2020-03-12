Alternative-rock legend David Lowery to bring Cracker to Orlando in April

Cracker– the alt-rock gig of Camper Van Beethoven's David Lowery – is set to return to Orlando nearly a year after the joint Cracker/Camper Van Beethoven show at the Social for what, as of this writing appears, to be a one-off show in the City Beautiful, with the Ludes opening.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.