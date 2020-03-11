Bloggytown

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

UCF moving in-person classes online for two weeks, as precaution against coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UCF/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via UCF/Instagram
In a story of evident immediacy and impact, the University of Central Florida has notified its students that in-person classes will be suspended for two weeks, moving all instruction online, as a preventative measure against spreading coronavirus.

"UCF will move to remote instruction effective Monday, March 16, to minimize health and safety risks to the UCF community, especially as students and faculty prepare to return from Spring Break," said an statement from Interim President Seymour sent to faculty, staff and students on Wednesday.

The message noted there were no confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at UCF, but were taking the steps to keep the campus safe.

UCF also cancelled all faculty-led trips, international exchanges and partner programs for students, staff and faculty members for the spring and summer semesters, "out of an abundance of caution."



UCF also noted they are developing plans for modified operations, "should coronavirus more directly impact the university." The message also states the campus itself is not expected to close.

The message listed symptoms students should look for, and advised against taking any cruises while on break, as well as an advisory to self-quarantine if a member of the campus community traveled to Azerbaijan, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Mongolia, South Korea or Turkmenistan.

Students, faculty or staff members who traveled to those countries are asked to call UCF's Student Health Services immediately at 407-823-2509.

"Because this situation can be stressful for our university – and larger community — I encourage you to take care of and support one another, and to help share timely and factual information with your friends and colleagues," wrote Seymour.

UCF set up the website ucf.edu/safety/coronavirus for regular updates with the latest information.

