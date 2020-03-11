SpaceX prepares to launch the first humans from Cape Canaveral in nearly a decade

click image
Billionaires, the same who skirt taxes that could pay for sturdier agencies and safety nets, sure like talking about impending catastrophe.
That’s why this news is here, that SpaceX, after a series of successful trials
, has plans to send people to the International Space Station in May. Elon Musk, SpaceX’s billionaire CEO, wants to be able to send people into space as the first step in gradually, ultimately – earnestly – sending a crew to build a colony on Mars.
The creator of Tesla who smokes weed and dates Grimes, and Jeff Bezos, the tax-dodging extraordinaire, uber-billionaire owner of Amazon, and aerospace company Boeing
, are all in a new age space race to be the first to extend human life from earth to outer space, as theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking puts it, in preparation for apocalyptic doom making our present planet inhabitable. Experts like Hawking now regularly
discuss end times shit like climate change natural disasters and famine, nuclear war, and super-charged pandemics forcing people to stretch out into space to survive.
If SpaceX pulls off the human-crewed mission, it would be the first time a human has blasted into space since 2011, a historic event that would occur on Central Florida’s Space Coast at Cape Canaveral – and give Musk the 21st century rich-guy space race win.
Orlando Business Journal
reported this recent sprint to space has brought jobs to the region, even mentioning that SpaceX currently has a bunch of open positions right now
.
The value of space has always been a mixed bag
, bringing great scientific and technological inspiration, even immense inspiration of the human spirit, at great, great costs. If you believe these physicists and billionaire dudes, it could be the difference in saving humanity.
