Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Not Even COVID-19 Could Slow Mickey & Minnie's Railway

In spite of growing COVID-19 fears, Disney was sure crowds would show up for the inaugural Mickey & Minnie Railway ride. They were right. - LINK

Tonight is the night foodies gather at the Winter Park Farmer's Market for the Taste of Winter Park. - LINK



Looking for a distraction to all this coronavirus talk? There are some great options on the big screen in O-town this week. - LINK

A Tampa strip club wasn't about to the the coronavirus interrupt their business. This is how they kept the boys coming. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

