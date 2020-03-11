Kona Poké announces first Apopka location and new mobile food trailer

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Kona Poké/Facebook
Apopka, which gets its name from the Seminole word "Ahapopka" for "potato eating place," is about to get a little taste of Hawaii, as Kona Poké announced plans to move to Orange County's second-largest city this summer. It's the third planned location for the Seminole County-based sushi-in-a-bowl chain.
Poké, the cubed, raw-fish dish, is eaten over a sushi-rice bowl or on its own, and has been a Hawaiian dish for centuries. Known as the "Indoor Foliage Capital of the World," Apopka is the likely origin of the plant sitting next to you right now, and it's a rapidly-growing city with more hungry people arriving each year. Kona doesn't offer much in the way of foliage, unless you count seaweed, but they do have signature bowls like the Kona Fire, the Tidal Wave, Bourbon Chicken, and their build-your-own vegetarian, vegan and keto-friendly bowls.
The new, 1,300 square-foot store will be located at 3030 E. Semoran Blvd., in Suite 236, next to the Chick-fil-A. It will offer Kona Poké’s complete menu, with indoor and outdoor patio seating and delivery to the surrounding areas through the usual apps.
Apopkans won't have to wait until summer to taste what's coming, though, since Kona made another announcement on Wednesday: they've started a new mobile food trailer, and it'll be parked at the site before construction begins.
The new trailer will make its debut at the "Alive After 5" street party in downtown Sanford on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., before moving to the Apopka site.
"We cannot wait to introduce our food trailer in Sanford and Apopka," wrote Kona Poké owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III in a release. Their new trailer can also be booked for catering and private events. If you're interested, fill out the contact form on their website
. We will update this post when an opening date is announced.
click to enlarge
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.