Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Tip Jar

Kona Poké announces first Apopka location and new mobile food trailer

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 7:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KONA POKÉ/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kona Poké/Facebook
Apopka, which gets its name from the Seminole word "Ahapopka" for "potato eating place," is about to get a little taste of Hawaii, as Kona Poké announced plans to move to Orange County's second-largest city this summer. It's the third planned location for the Seminole County-based sushi-in-a-bowl chain.

Poké, the cubed, raw-fish dish, is eaten over a sushi-rice bowl or on its own, and has been a Hawaiian dish for centuries. Known as the "Indoor Foliage Capital of the World," Apopka is the likely origin of the plant sitting next to you right now, and it's a rapidly-growing city with more hungry people arriving each year. Kona doesn't offer much in the way of foliage, unless you count seaweed, but they do have signature bowls like the Kona Fire, the Tidal Wave, Bourbon Chicken, and their build-your-own vegetarian, vegan and keto-friendly bowls.

The new, 1,300 square-foot store will be located at 3030 E. Semoran Blvd., in Suite 236, next to the Chick-fil-A. It will offer Kona Poké’s complete menu, with indoor and outdoor patio seating and delivery to the surrounding areas through the usual apps.

Apopkans won't have to wait until summer to taste what's coming, though, since Kona made another announcement on Wednesday: they've started a new mobile food trailer, and it'll be parked at the site before construction begins.



The new trailer will make its debut at the "Alive After 5" street party in downtown Sanford on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., before moving to the Apopka site.

"We cannot wait to introduce our food trailer in Sanford and Apopka," wrote Kona Poké owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III in a release. Their new trailer can also be booked for catering and private events. If you're interested, fill out the contact form on their website. We will update this post when an opening date is announced.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KONA POKÉ
  • Photo via Kona Poké
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's no good, very bad week of ride accidents points to a bigger issue at the Orlando resort Read More

  2. Video shows DaBaby slapping a woman at his Florida concert last weekend Read More

  3. Eight more coronavirus cases announced in Florida Read More

  4. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  5. Florida strip club gives away 10,000 face masks to horny guys concerned about coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation